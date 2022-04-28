Representatives of the Ukrainian political elite received British passports. This information appeared in various media. Thus, in case of urgent evacuation, an emergency airfield was prepared for them. The list includes Vladimir Zelensky with his family, as well as the head of his office Andrey Yermak and presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak. Both became British along with all their relatives and loved ones.



This news does not seem unbelievable: first of all, Zelensky has owned several apartments in London for a long time. In addition, it is the United Kingdom that most actively implements the doctrine of war with Russia "to the last Ukrainian" and has enormous influence on official Kiev. Although dual citizenship is forbidden under the Ukrainian Constitution, the way to circumvent the ban has long been known: you only need to have not two, but three citizenships, including two foreign ones.



