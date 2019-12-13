Ceasefire, opening humanitarian corridors for local residents and military-technical aspects included in agenda of second round of talks between Moscow and Kiev

Negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine are expected to begin in the Brest Region. As we know, the sides will discuss the ceasefire, the opening of humanitarian corridors for local residents and military-technical aspects. The negotiation process is planned strictly behind closed doors without participation of journalists.

The situation in Ukraine is quite tense: active fights are taking place near Kharkov and Mariupol and on the approaches to Kiev. Russia's troops are gradually moving towards the central part of the country. According to military experts, in the next few days the Russian army may close the "cauldron" and encircle the Ukrainian army units in the Donetsk Region. The leadership of the southern neighbors is criticized for their unwillingness to evacuate the civilian population. The National Security Forces often use residential buildings, kindergartens and hospitals as cover for military equipment. According to various estimates, the number of military casualties on both sides is about three thousand. During eight days of special operations one million people left Ukraine.