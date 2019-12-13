Prime Minister of Slovakia comments on shooting at Trump rally

The scenario of the shooting in the United States is the same as in Slovakia. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, himself recently survived an assassination attempt, RIA Novosti reports.

He commented on the incident on his page in social network. According to him, Donald Trump's political opponents are trying to shut him down, and when they fail, they only incite society until someone takes up arms. According to Robert Fico, next will be speeches about reconciliation, calm and forgiveness.