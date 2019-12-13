3.42 RUB
Prime Minister of Slovakia comments on shooting at Trump rally
The scenario of the shooting in the United States is the same as in Slovakia. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico, himself recently survived an assassination attempt, RIA Novosti reports.
He commented on the incident on his page in social network. According to him, Donald Trump's political opponents are trying to shut him down, and when they fail, they only incite society until someone takes up arms. According to Robert Fico, next will be speeches about reconciliation, calm and forgiveness.
Recall, on Saturday, there was a shooting at a rally of former US President Donald Trump, who is the presidential candidate of the Republican Party this year. Trump confirmed that he was shot in the right ear. His life is in no danger. The suspect has been eliminated.
