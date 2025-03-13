President of Russia Agrees to Cease Hostilities in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced his agreement to proposals from the United States to cease hostilities in Ukraine.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Moscow on March 13, marking his first foreign trip since being re-elected as the head of state. The meeting began with an hour-long one-on-one discussion between the Belarusian and Russian presidents and was followed by an expanded session.

"We agree with the proposals to cease hostilities," said the Russian leader during a press conference following his talks with President Lukashenko.

Putin emphasized that this proposal would be accepted only if it leads to a long-term peace. "This ceasefire must be one that results in lasting peace and addresses the root causes of this crisis," the President added.

On Tuesday, a meeting took place in Saudi Arabia involving delegations from the U.S. and Ukraine. Following that meeting, the office of Zelensky published a joint statement with Washington, noting that Kiev is ready to accept the U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, which may be extended by mutual consent.