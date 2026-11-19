Kyiv and Europe have not yet agreed to compromise on the Ukrainian settlement, but they may come to that conclusion. As TASS informs, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed this opinion during a press conference following the APEC summit and the trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, the United States, and China.

According to Putin, the United States proposed compromises on Ukraine, and Russia agreed to them in Anchorage, but the question is whether Kyiv and Europe are willing to accept them. If Kyiv and its sponsors understand the reality, then "compromises will happen," he believes.

The Russian leader outlined that he sees no insurmountable obstacles to reaching an agreement on Ukraine. He also noted that Kyiv does not want peace, as it would be forced to hold elections, which would leave the current leadership unable to retain power.

Putin emphasized that Russia did not start the war in Ukraine, but is trying to end it. He noted that Russia was "duped" by promises not to expand NATO. He added that Russia recognizes that Ukraine has the same right to security as Russia.

The Russian President stated that the trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, the US, and China was a success primarily thanks to Xi Jinping, who organized a free discussion. He also added that US President Donald Trump had once again invited him to the G20 summit.