President of Russian Federation: Lukashenko's Speech at Belarusian People's Congress was Impressive
President of Russia Vladimir Putin said that he watched Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's speech at the VII Belarusian People's Congress live. He spoke about this at the annual large-scale press conference and direct line in the combined format "Year in Review with Vladimir Putin."
"Yesterday, I watched the Belarusian President's speech at the Belarusian People's Congress live. I must congratulate him. It was a very emotional, vivid, and meaningful speech," Vladimir Putin said.
"And I want to express my gratitude to him for the assessment of Russian-Belarusian relations," the Russian president added.
As for security issues, Russia and Belarus address them both bilaterally and within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Alexander Grigoryevich spoke about the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus. We regularly conduct exercises and have formed a group of troops. Our defense ministries work closely together. The security of the Union State is in the reliable hands of the military and will definitely be ensured," Vladimir Putin said.