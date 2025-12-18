President of Russian Federation: Lukashenko's Speech at Belarusian People's Congress was Impressive

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cfa0804d-93a7-4aa1-ba87-b1049156b42f/conversions/d3567069-d300-4e93-9dbb-85ade65ed2a9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cfa0804d-93a7-4aa1-ba87-b1049156b42f/conversions/d3567069-d300-4e93-9dbb-85ade65ed2a9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cfa0804d-93a7-4aa1-ba87-b1049156b42f/conversions/d3567069-d300-4e93-9dbb-85ade65ed2a9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/cfa0804d-93a7-4aa1-ba87-b1049156b42f/conversions/d3567069-d300-4e93-9dbb-85ade65ed2a9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Russia Vladimir Putin said that he watched Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's speech at the VII Belarusian People's Congress live. He spoke about this at the annual large-scale press conference and direct line in the combined format "Year in Review with Vladimir Putin."

"Yesterday, I watched the Belarusian President's speech at the Belarusian People's Congress live. I must congratulate him. It was a very emotional, vivid, and meaningful speech," Vladimir Putin said.

"And I want to express my gratitude to him for the assessment of Russian-Belarusian relations," the Russian president added.