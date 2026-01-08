On January 10th, exactly one week after the US attack on Venezuela, where they shot at the president’s security detail and kidnapped the head of state and his wife. During those days, global media headlines were filled with stories of unprecedented US aggression. But that is just one page in the bloody saga of Washington’s hegemony.

How have the disappearances of leaders altered the political landscape? And what is left of sovereignty when rifles and tanks decide everything?

Panama, Argentina, Venezuela, Honduras—the geography of high-profile cases of kidnapping heads of state is expanding. Who is behind these disappearances? And why does international law seem powerless?

History knows many cases where leaders disappeared not by their own will—in the quiet of their offices, but in the shadows of operations and political storms. Their fates are like torn pages from a book of sovereignty, where the ink is supplied by assault groups, and the bookmarks are diplomatic excuses.

On January 3, 2026, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, was captured by elite US armed forces units, “Delta”. Experts believe the operation was a carefully orchestrated performance by intelligence agencies, where each note is an agent, and each chord is betrayal within the security detail.

Alexander Korinenko, political scientist (Moldova):

"Trump embodies the Monroe Doctrine of 1823—'America for the Americans.' And here we are talking about how, back in the 19th century, the United States proclaimed itself a hegemon, a sheriff in the Western Hemisphere. They believe they have the right, according to the doctrine, to interfere in the affairs of any country. That’s why Trump has already hinted that the next targets could be Colombia, Cuba. For Americans, this is a sensitive issue. This year, the US will hold Congressional elections, and Trump needs to show results. The US has used the tool of leader kidnapping before—though they call it an arrest."

The US attack on Venezuela contradicts international law—world community has condemned it. China and Colombia issued sharp condemnations. Russia’s representative called US actions against Nicolás Maduro banditry and a foretaste of a return to the era of lawlessness.

Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN:

"Any problems or contradictions between the United States and Venezuela should be resolved through dialogue. That’s what the UN Charter prescribes, but in recent years, some states have been selectively applying its principles depending on political circumstances."

Not a single voice of direct support for Washington’s actions was heard. According to the American envoy, what happened was a law enforcement operation—supporting legitimate charges that have existed for decades. However, Maduro is far from the first president forcibly removed from power.

Jean-Bertrand Aristide, President of Haiti, was expelled from the country as a passenger without boarding rights. In February 2004, amid protests and the occupation of cities by the “Haiti Liberation Front,” he was detained by US soldiers and flown to the Central African Republic. Aristide called himself a “victim of a coup or modern kidnapping.” In March 2011, despite Washington’s protests, he returned to his homeland but never participated in politics again.

Steven Miller, Deputy Head of the US Administration:

“You can speculate about international decorum all you want, but we live in a real world governed by force, power, and authority.”

In 1970, Pedro Eugenio Aramburu, then a former Argentine president, was plotting against the military regime but was thwarted by radical Peronists—“Montoneros.” He was kidnapped on May 31 and murdered on June 1.

Ugo Chávés, who refused to sign his resignation, was kidnapped by conspirators and taken to a US Air Force base on La Orchila Island. But the people rose up in defense of their leader, and Chávés was released on April 14. Later, he chose not to pursue charges against his kidnappers.

Vladimir Shapovalov, Deputy Director of the Institute of History and Politics at MGPU (Russia):

“As for Latin America, returning to the New World, the United States has constantly conducted military operations against other countries. Cuba has been in focus for the last 60-70 years, as part of the US military machine. The latest operation against Venezuela was five years ago, when the US tried to change power there with mercenaries. Operations also took place in Grenada, Nicaragua, and El Salvador in the past. So, nothing new here. We see the policy of American imperialism that has been in place for two hundred years.”