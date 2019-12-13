3.42 RUB
President of Brazil proposed to create an analogue of G20 to end the war in Ukraine
The key task of the new format, according to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will be to solve the issue in Ukraine peacefully.
The head of Brazil proposed the creation of a format similar to the G20 to discuss the situation in Ukraine and find ways of a peaceful settlement. This was reported by RIA Novosti
"When there was an economic crisis in 2008, we quickly created the G20 to try to save the economy. Now it's important to create another G20 to end the war and establish peace," he said.
Some time ago, the head of Brazil called on the U.S. and Europe to stop encouraging the conflict and supplying weapons to the Ukrainian side, and to start talking about peacefully resolving the situation that has developed in Ukraine.
