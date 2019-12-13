PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
President of Estonia signs bill on confiscation of assets of Russian physical and legal persons in favor of Ukraine

The President of Estonia signed a bill on confiscation of assets of Russian physical and legal entities in favor of Ukraine. Earlier in the country was frozen about 30 million euros. The confiscation will affect persons “actively involved in committing military aggression or violating the rules of engagement”. The Russian Foreign Ministry calls Tallinn's actions “blatant robbery.”

