Georgian President vetoes law on foreign agents
Tbilisi continues to put sticks in the wheels of parliamentarians. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili vetoed the draft law on foreign agents already passed by the Parliament. She explained her decision by the fact that the document allegedly represents an obstacle on the European path.
Mass protests and riots accompanied the discussion of the law. It even came to an attempt to storm the parliament and participation of foreign diplomats in the marches.
Earlier, Zurabishvili warned that she would block the document as soon as it was submitted to her for signature. Nevertheless, parliament can override the president's veto if it wins a majority of votes. This will take four weeks.
