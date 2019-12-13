Iranian President: Israel crossed red lines, this could force everyone to take action

The situation in the Middle East remains tense. Massive shelling does not stop. Iran's president said Israel has crossed red lines, this could force everyone to take action. Ebrahim Raisi added that while Washington is asking other countries in the region to do nothing, the latter is extensively supporting Israel. Al Jazeera reports that the IDF has been heavily shelling the northern Gaza Strip. There are casualties.

Before that, the Israeli army shelled southern Lebanon. One of the missiles hit the headquarters of UN peacekeepers, two of them were injured. At night there were serious clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinians in the refugee camp Askar in the West Bank. In total, the death toll on the enclave's side rose by 300 overnight, Gaza's Health Ministry says. The response was the third strike by the militant wing of Hamas on Tel Aviv in the past 24 hours. The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire. Al Jazeera reports that the Internet was resumed in the enclave. Residents of the region have been able to contact family and friends. According to WHO, hundreds of wounded Palestinians are being operated on without anesthesia due to a shortage of medicines.