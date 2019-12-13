President of Lithuania demands parliamentary inquiry into failure to impose sanctions against Belaruskali

The President of Lithuania demanded a parliamentary inquiry into the reasons for the failure to impose sanctions against Belaruskali. Nauseda believes that some members of the government are involved, not just the head of the railroads, who was appointed as a fall guy and dismissed. According to Nauseda, in this story the U.S. takes the role of the leaders of the civilized world, and Lithuania doesn't keep up with it, thus betraying the "policy of values". The parliamentary opposition already tried to create an investigation committee concerning the sanctions, but it did not succeed. And now the government and the majority of the Seimas are likely to try to block the president's initiative. Moreover, the dismissal of the cabinet in connection with the failure of the anti-Belarusian sanctions has already been announced once, but never took place.