Romanian president awards fascist

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has awarded the National Cross of the 3rd degree to a 105-year-old pensioner living in Moldova. During the Great Patriotic War he fought in the ranks of the Romanian-fascists. Observers note that Bucharest once again confirmed that it was and still is a participant of Hitler's coalition. It has no regrets and repents for nothing.

And Moldova, on whose territory and with whose participation the awarding took place, de facto joined the neo-Nazi coalition. However, there the collaborators have long been honored at the state level - monuments to fascists are inaugurated, while the monuments to Red Army soldiers are regularly desecrated. Not a single perpetrator has yet been brought to justice.

