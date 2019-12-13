Today it's already clear where the tracks lead. Serbian President Vucic has announced that the West was involved in the events in Russia on June 24. In his televised speech, Aleksandar Vucic said that he believes foreign involvement and support of the activities of the Wagner PMC is undoubted.

We always have foreign services involved in countless things. And in Russia, they said: we have corrupt people in some positions, which is partly true - few people would say it's not true. But is that a reason to attack your country and stab it in the back at the worst possible moment? Of course not, but they did it because they had help from many outside who had high expectations.