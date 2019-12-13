3.42 RUB
A citizen of Belarus died in a terrorist attack in Moscow Region
A citizen of the Republic of Belarus is on the list of those killed in the terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk. This is reported by BELTA with reference to the Embassy of Belarus in Russia.
"We regret to inform you that a citizen of the Republic of Belarus born in 1978 is listed in the lists of those killed in the terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk on March 22, 2024," the message reads.
"We condolence to the family and friends of the deceased. We ask representatives of the media to respect the personal lives of the victims of the tragedy," noted the embassy.
