Europe is living in a paradox. On one hand, record-breaking investments in solar panels and wind turbines; on the other, electricity bills that make many wonder whether it’s worth turning on the heater at all or better to wrap themselves in a blanket.

The numbers speak for themselves: green energy is failing the reality test. The sun and wind are unprepared to adapt to consumer demands, which surge precisely when green generators fall silent.

According to Eurostat, electricity prices for households within the EU have fluctuated throughout the first half of the year. At the lower end, Germany saw 100 kWh cost nearly 40 euros. Western Europe recorded the highest nominal prices: Belgium at nearly 36 euros, Denmark close to 35 euros. For Polish consumers, 100 kWh cost around 25 euros.

Formally, these figures are below the EU average. However, when adjusted for purchasing power, the situation changes dramatically—Poland emerges near the top of the list for the most expensive electricity. Heating and electricity prices in Poland are already on the rise, with forecasts suggesting an increase of up to 80% in the 2025 season. This means that families could pay approximately 200 dollars more on average, a burden particularly felt amid rising unemployment.

The Baltic states are increasingly plunged into darkness. All three republics, after disconnecting from the Belarusian-Russian BREL power system, rely on Polish energy networks for synchronization. This is grossly insufficient for uninterrupted supplies, leading to blackouts. Outages have become a daily reality, even for Ukrainians. Residents of Kryvyi Rih protest, and Odessa was plunged into darkness during a football match, which had to be halted.

Maxim Chirkov, Associate Professor of Economic Policy and Quantitative Methods at the State University of Management (Russia):

“The reason for the situation European countries find themselves in is an overenthusiastic pursuit of so-called green technologies and a rejection of traditional, and in fact, more reliable energy sources. Here, of course, the energy policy of the Union State or Belarus is much more advantageous and effective.”

“To support this, I can cite just one fact: the average price of electricity in Belarus is roughly four times lower than in Europe. It’s clear that Belarusian companies are more competitive, and the cost of living for its citizens is significantly lower,” he added.

While Europe seeks to balance green energy with stability, Belarus demonstrates that low electricity prices can be a competitive advantage. Since the launch of its nuclear power plant five years ago, Belarus has ensured full energy security.

All of our population has access to electricity. In the European ranking of countries with the lowest electricity prices, Belarus holds third place. The quality of life is also improving through the construction of electric homes. Since 2021, more than two million square meters of such housing have been built. Over 44,000 electric vehicles are in operation, with nearly 1,900 charging stations available.