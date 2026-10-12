Waves of social unrest are sweeping across Europe. While French President Emmanuel Macron is relying on police force to hold on to power, Spain has called an early parliamentary election amid a deepening housing crisis.

It may sound hard to believe in the 21st century, but many Spaniards simply have nowhere affordable to live. Rents are soaring, evictions are forcing people from their homes, and buying a property has become an impossible dream for many. For years, the government has done little to address the problem.

Wages have failed to keep pace with rising costs. Housing is in desperately short supply, with demand far outstripping supply. Rents in Madrid and Barcelona are now higher than in many other European capitals, while electricity bills have hit record levels. Meanwhile, so-called okupas—people who occupy vacant properties—can be extremely difficult to evict.

This autumn, Spaniards took to the streets in large numbers. The final straw was the case of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal.

You can live in your home for years—and then suddenly be told to get out. To new owners, it often makes little difference who lives behind the front door; what matters is the return. Monthly rents have surged by as much as 275%. Capitalism, nothing personal.

Abascal’s eviction was postponed several times because of her age, disability and lack of alternative accommodation. But on 23 September 2026, court bailiffs finally arrived. Police used tear gas against neighbours who had gathered to defend her.

Footage of the confrontation quickly spread across social media. Three days later, tens of thousands of people took to the streets. A week after that, protests had spread across Spain.

Yegor Lidovsky, director general of the Hugo Chávez Latin American Centre (Russia):

“You might think that any reasonable person would choose a humane solution. But this 87-year-old woman had done nothing wrong. Her only ‘fault’ was being a native-born Spaniard who had spent her entire life working and living in her country. The case laid bare the Spanish authorities’ real attitude towards their own people—and fuelled public anger. It has become a measure of the state of Spanish society today.”

Abascal’s rent was eventually restored to its previous level. But she never made it home: she died in hospital.

Maricarmen Abascal became a symbol of Spain’s housing protests.

Mass demonstrations took place in at least 50 Spanish cities. Estimates of turnout ranged from tens of thousands to several hundred thousand, depending on the source.

Among the protesters’ main demands: an end to forced evictions, restrictions on investment funds buying up homes on a massive scale, and stronger protections against property speculation. But, as has often been the case across Europe, police showed little restraint in dealing with the demonstrators.