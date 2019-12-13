3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Calls for peace talks keep coming from Hungary
Calls for dialog keep on coming from Budapest. Hungary believes that in the future the conditions for peace talks on Ukraine will only worsen. Therefore, it is necessary to act now. This was stated by the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry at a press conference after a meeting with the Turkish Foreign Minister.
Péter Szijjártó, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade:
Let there be a ceasefire, let there be peace talks, let there be peace. I told the minister that we still believe - there is no solution on the battlefield. And that there will be no better conditions in peace negotiations than today: yesterday's conditions were better than today's, and tomorrow's conditions will be worse than today's. Simply because every single day more and more people die, every single day the scale of destruction increases.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All