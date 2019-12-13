Calls for peace talks keep coming from Hungary

Calls for dialog keep on coming from Budapest. Hungary believes that in the future the conditions for peace talks on Ukraine will only worsen. Therefore, it is necessary to act now. This was stated by the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry at a press conference after a meeting with the Turkish Foreign Minister.

Let there be a ceasefire, let there be peace talks, let there be peace. I told the minister that we still believe - there is no solution on the battlefield. And that there will be no better conditions in peace negotiations than today: yesterday's conditions were better than today's, and tomorrow's conditions will be worse than today's. Simply because every single day more and more people die, every single day the scale of destruction increases.