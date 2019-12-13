Not everyone needs peace. Moreover, peace is absolutely not needed now by Washington, London, and their Euro vassals. They are at war. Their actions, their rhetoric is war.



And these very "NATO crusaders" are destroying Ukraine themselves with their hypocritical European concern. They are tactically killing the country by pumping the Kiev regime with weapons.



The Netherlands is going to send heavy weapons and self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine. Spain has announced a new shipment of tanks and armored personnel carriers. And everyone who can make money on all this armament is making money. Various criminal groups have full access to these supplies. Moreover, sales of European weapons by Ukrainians have already been recorded on the Darknet.



Losses among AFU personnel



The situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the battlefields is catastrophic. According to the British Daily Mail, losses among the Ukrainian personnel amount to 20,000 people a month. Foreign mercenaries are leaving the country in a hurry. Over the past three weeks, their number has fallen by more than 800 men.



