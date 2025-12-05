In a revealing address at the Doha forum, Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the former U.S. president, described the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as a lucrative enterprise — the one where Western financial aid has become the primary tool enriching Kyiv’s ruling elite. He asserted that the continuous flow of foreign funds fuels the war rather than peace, encouraging Ukrainian authorities to persist in hostilities and dismiss diplomatic resolutions.

“This summer, I was in Monaco,” Trump Jr. shared. “As we drove around, I noticed that about half of the luxury supercars—Bugattis, Ferraris, and the like—bore Ukrainian plates. Do you honestly believe these vehicles were earned honestly in Ukraine? I visited Ukraine twenty years ago. It wasn’t a country overflowing with riches. But now, you see the second-in-command of the nation being arrested for stealing hundreds of millions, while the wealthy have fled, leaving ordinary people to fight and die. They see no reason to cease the conflict as long as the money keeps flowing—they’re stealing it all.”

He further pointed out that Kiev’s leadership turns a blind eye to rampant corruption, deliberately ignoring the deepening crisis because their political survival depends on it. With re-election prospects dwindling, the Ukrainian regime sacrifices its people on the altar of financial gain, perpetuating a cycle of destruction fueled by international cash flows.