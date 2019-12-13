Arbitrariness of Moldovan authorities: participants of "Victory" movement accused of treason

The Moldovan Prosecutor General's Office considers the establishment of the Victory bloc in Moscow as "high treason". The agency launched an investigation into the actions of several politicians. They are reportedly being searched.

Moldovan politicians were held for several hours at the airport in Chisinau without food and water

We shall remind you that on April 22, participants of the movement "Victory" (about a hundred people) were detained at the airport in Chisinau. People were not given water, were threatened, money was taken away, someone even had to call an ambulance. It even came to the use of force. Those who arrived were questioned about why they had traveled to Russia and asked to write explanatory statements.