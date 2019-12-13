3.42 RUB
Arbitrariness of Moldovan authorities: participants of "Victory" movement accused of treason
The Moldovan Prosecutor General's Office considers the establishment of the Victory bloc in Moscow as "high treason". The agency launched an investigation into the actions of several politicians. They are reportedly being searched.
Moldovan politicians were held for several hours at the airport in Chisinau without food and water
We shall remind you that on April 22, participants of the movement "Victory" (about a hundred people) were detained at the airport in Chisinau. People were not given water, were threatened, money was taken away, someone even had to call an ambulance. It even came to the use of force. Those who arrived were questioned about why they had traveled to Russia and asked to write explanatory statements.
The chairman of the "Shor" party, which is banned in Moldova, has already called the incident lawlessness. The politicians who suffered from the arbitrary actions of the authorities are against the country's accession to the European Union and in favor of the country's participation in the unification processes in the CIS.
