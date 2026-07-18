Promising New World: Exoplanet with Atmosphere Found in Habitable Zone

An international group of astronomers has discovered a rocky-type exoplanet located 49 light-years from Earth. Scientists do not exclude the possibility that liquid water is present on its surface, and the presence of an atmosphere makes it one of the most interesting targets for further research, MIR24 reports.

Scientists had previously discovered exoplanets with atmospheres. However, these were mostly gas or ice giants, unsuitable for the development of life. Signs of atmospheres were also observed on rocky planets located outside the habitable zones of their stars — on them it was either too hot or too cold for living organisms to exist.

The new planet has become the first outside the Solar System to meet the key criteria for habitability. It has a rocky core and an atmosphere, and is located at a favourable distance from its star.

The planet has been named LHS 1140b. It is 5.6 times more massive than Earth, and its radius is 70% larger. In some respects, the planet resembles Earth — for example, in its overall composition and temperature. But there are also differences — in the amount of water and the composition of the atmosphere.

The planet orbits a small red dwarf in the constellation Cetus. This star is smaller and dimmer than the Sun and emits a significant portion of its energy in the form of ionizing radiation. At the same time, the star does not produce a large number of flares that could be dangerous for planets. Scientists noted that the planet can be called “an exciting laboratory for studying astrobiology and habitability beyond our Solar System,” according to Science.