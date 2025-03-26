Just an hour ago, news broke that Gutul’s arrest has fueled discontent among the Gagauz people, leading to rising tensions in the region, as stated by Vasily Novak, chairman of the territorial organization of the "Victory" bloc in the town of Comrat. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

On Tuesday, Gutul was taken from Chișinău Airport to the National Anticorruption Center, where it was announced that she would be held for 72 hours in connection with an investigation into violations regarding the management of electoral funds, unlawful financing of political opponents, and document forgery. However, no formal charges have yet been filed against her.

Gutul’s lawyer, Natalia Bayram, informed RIA Novosti that the prosecution seeks to place the head of Gagauzia under preliminary arrest, related to a criminal case involving possible ties to the unlawful financing of the "Sor" party, which is already under judicial review. A court hearing originally scheduled for March 27 has been postponed until Friday.