Protests rage in Iran for over 10 days over collapse of national currency

Protests have been raging in various Iranian cities for over 10 days. Clashes with security forces and arson attacks have occurred in the streets.

Protesters, some armed, are burning military administration buildings and law enforcement agencies. According to estimates, unrest has already spread to over 90 cities. Thirty-six people have been killed and over 2,000 detained.

It was reported that demonstrators had seized control of the city of Karaj, but this information has not been confirmed. Local media reported that Iranian protesters blocked a street there the day before, and security forces opened fire in response.