Protesters in Greece burned US and NATO flags
In Greece burned the flags of the United States and NATO. As told activists, these are symbols of all wars of the last decades. Demonstrators gathered in Thessaloniki to protest against the bases of the North Atlantic alliance in the country. They called for the abolition of the military bloc and for an immediate end to the conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.
The protesters were holding banners with the inscriptions: "NATO, the US and the EU are enemies of the people" and "the existence of NATO means only war!"
