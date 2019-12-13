3.42 RUB
Protesters block airport in San Francisco demanding to stop war in Gaza Strip
The international airport in San Francisco blocked several hundred people. Protesters demand from Washington to stop sponsoring Israel and stop the war in the Gaza Strip. Some flights have been canceled.
Similar protests are gaining momentum in the US. Earlier, the discontent of the people with the criminal policy of the White House was felt at the airports of New York and Los Angeles.
