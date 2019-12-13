Farmers' protests in Europe gaining momentum

French farmers continue to remind the authorities about the promised assistance to the agricultural sector.

There is much to worry about. Against the background of declining GDP, the authorities of the Fifth Republic decided to save 10 billion euros. Even the promised military aid to Ukraine for 3 billion euros, according to the Bloomberg agency, may be in doubt. However, payments to farmers should not be affected by the austerity measures. But agricultural producers are not leaving the roads.

Ahead of the Salon de l'Agriculture, which will be held in Paris this weekend, activists are blocking traffic, dumping manure and wood near tax offices, administration buildings and other institutions.

In the Haute-Garonne department, farmers dumped manure near entrances to shopping centers. And in the city of Pau, farmers dumped several tons of liquid fertilizer on the roof of an insurance company.

In addition to red tape with payments, there is still the issue of restrictions on cheap imports. Polish farmers are also demanding a solution to the same problem. On Monday, February 26, Warsaw plans to start negotiations with the protesters. At the same time, the authorities quite admit the introduction of additional restrictions in the supply of agricultural products from Ukraine.