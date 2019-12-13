3.40 RUB
Protests in Hiroshima: ordinary Japanese unwilling to accept Zelensky and Ukrainian agenda
Vladimir Zelensky has already flown to the G7 summit. The president of Ukraine is scheduled to hold talks with the leaders of the "Big Seven" and participate in an extended meeting with the leaders of eight invited countries, including India and South Korea, let alone a meeting with Biden. In addition, the Ukrainian president will also meet the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida.
The summit is being held against the backdrop of protests. Ordinary Japanese are unwilling to accept Zelensky and the Ukrainian agenda. In return, they call for an end to further escalation of violence in the conflict zone. In addition, the residents of Hiroshima were also outraged by Biden's categorical refusal to apologize for the nuclear bombing of the city in 1945.
