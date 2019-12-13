Protests in Croatia, street fights in Chile - discontent embraces new regions of planet

Protests against falling living standards are sweeping new regions of the world. The living standards have already declined substantially in recent months and the energy crisis threatens to push residents of the Old World into mass impoverishment. Thousands of citizens took to the streets in the Austrian capital. They demanded help from the government and a transition to a sensible economic policy. People demand the immediate launch of Nord Stream-2 as the only way to escape the gas shortage and achieve cheapening of the gas.



Unrest in France



Citizens of Germany, France and Italy are also protesting, all of whom are suffering from skyrocketing costs of living. Violent clashes with the police took place in Paris – the barricades were built and explosions rumbled until late in the evening. The police detained several hundred protesters.



Protests in Croatia



The problem of impoverishment is particularly acute on the European periphery. In Croatia, high prices are accompanied by rising unemployment and a literal shortage of fuel - there is a shortage of gasoline, gas and even firewood. Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Zagreb. In their case, it is not a question of a life of starvation, but of survival in the literal sense of the word.



Street Fighting in Chile



Real battles have been going on for days now on the streets of the capital of Chile. Students build barricades and throw stones at the police, who respond with tear gas grenades. The reason for the student uprising is a complex set of problems. The authorities refused to approve a democratic constitution, and the country continues to live under the basic law adopted under General Pinochet. In addition, Chile is facing a drastic decline in its standard of living. Students suffer from impoverishment more than anyone else. And the quality of education is also affected.



