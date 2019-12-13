PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Protests in defense of migrants' rights held in Italy

The participants of the rally in the Italian city of Latina demanded to protect the rights of migrants. The occasion was the death of an Indian worker in agricultural production. Because of the failure of the packaging machine, he was seriously injured and lost an arm, but the victim was not taken to the hospital. It is reported that he was working illegally, like tens of thousands of Indian migrant workers who are paid meager wages and have no safety conditions.

