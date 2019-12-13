3.42 RUB
Ukrainian authorities continue squeeze priest and believers out of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra using police batons and handcuffs
Yesterday, Victoria Kokhanovskaya, one of the leading defenders of the Lavra, was placed under house arrest: she is facing up to two years in prison for resisting the police. Other women defenders of the monastery may face similar sentences: in the last few days, the main resistance to the state raid was provided by female parishioners.
On the previous day, Metropolitan Pavel, the prior of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, was also placed under house arrest. No concessions were made to him, despite his lawyers' claims that the bishop's health was rapidly deteriorating.
The Ukrainian authorities say with undisguised pride that the persecution of priests is widespread: according to the head of the SBU, there are currently 61 criminal cases against clerics of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. It appears that the Lavra is to be transferred to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, a structure that official Kiev helped to obtain autocephaly. The authorities are now insistently pumping money into the new organization helping it to capture churches.
