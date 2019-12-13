Ukrainian authorities continue squeeze priest and believers out of Kiev-Pechersk Lavra using police batons and handcuffs

Yesterday, Victoria Kokhanovskaya, one of the leading defenders of the Lavra, was placed under house arrest: she is facing up to two years in prison for resisting the police. Other women defenders of the monastery may face similar sentences: in the last few days, the main resistance to the state raid was provided by female parishioners.

On the previous day, Metropolitan Pavel, the prior of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, was also placed under house arrest. No concessions were made to him, despite his lawyers' claims that the bishop's health was rapidly deteriorating.