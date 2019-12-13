3.41 RUB
Provocation in Bucha: Inconsistencies of Ukrainian version
The terrible footage from the small Ukrainian town of Bucha shocked the world, though not only for its tragedy, but also for its cynicism. NATO countries do not need a real investigation of what happened. Ukraine and the West accused the Russian military of shooting civilians. See the video about new provocations against Russia and information warfare.
Vladimir Zelensky, President of Ukraine:
Hakija Meholić, Srebrenica police chief in 1993:
"Alija Izetbegovic told us about Clinton's proposal. If the Chetniks enter Srebrenica and kill 5,000 Muslims, there will be a NATO intervention."
