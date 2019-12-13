3.42 RUB
Pushilin: We are interested in Belarusian technologies and opportunities
Denis Pushilin spoke about the points of contact between Belarus and Donbass on the TV channel "Belarus 1 in the program "Main Air".
Denis Pushilin, head of the DNR:
“It is, of course, agriculture. We are interested in the technologies and opportunities in the Republic of Belarus. If we talk about the supply of fertilizers, we are also interested. There are also certain points of contact when it comes to metallurgy and coal products. We are also interested in equipment. We also need tractors, excavators, etc.”
