An hour and 25 minutes on the line: Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held another telephone conversation. This was the fourth conversation between the Russian and US presidents since the beginning of the year, and this time, it was initiated by the American side.

Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov called the dialogue businesslike and highly constructive.

The conversation began on a symbolic note: Vladimir Putin congratulated Donald Trump on US Independence Day and recalled Russia's contribution to the development of American statehood.

Ukraine became the focus of the international agenda. Putin outlined to Trump the real situation on the battlefield, where Russian soldiers are advancing along the entire line of contact. Trump, in turn, confirmed his readiness for a swift end to hostilities and the search for peaceful solutions.

The parties also noted the importance of maintaining further contacts and agreed to call each other again in the near future.