Putin: CIS can achieve great success if it follows the path of removing trade barriers

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) could achieve far greater success by pursuing the removal of trade barriers; certain national restrictions merely hinder the development of trade within the Commonwealth. Russian President Vladimir Putin made this statement during a restricted-format meeting of CIS leaders.

"Can we move even faster? It is likely possible. What needs to be done? We need to remove barriers," the Russian leader emphasized.

According to Putin, the leaders are engaged in practical work, yet restrictions are known to be introduced "sometimes at the national level."

Russian President Vladimir Putin also invited his CIS counterparts to the traditional informal pre-New Year summit in St. Petersburg on December 21. "We can discuss all current and future issues," the Russian President said regarding the meeting's agenda.