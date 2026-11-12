Putin Holds Talks with Witkoff and Kushner in Moscow

In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding talks with US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, BelTA reports.

As Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov previously stated, Putin will discuss issues leading to a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict at his meeting with Witkoff and Kushner.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, for his part, stated that the Russian president will convey Russia's position to the US representatives arriving in Moscow. He described as undeniable the fact that the parties have made progress following the talks in Abu Dhabi.

Following their visit to Russia, Witkoff and Kushner will travel to Dublin, where they will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine took place on November 10-11 in the UAE capital. The consultations were held behind closed doors. The central topic was the European security system.

One of the main outcomes was an agreement between Russia and Ukraine on a large-scale prisoner exchange. Following the trilateral talks, US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff expressed hope for a step closer to peace.