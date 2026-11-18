Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of the APEC summit, said that Moscow and Beijing are constructively interacting on issues of building a more just multipolar world order. This is reported by TASS.

“The APEC platform offers great opportunities for constructive communication at all levels, and above all among the leaders of leading economies, who can exchange views at one table, resolve any interstate disagreements in politics, economics and the field of security by seeking compromises and a balance of interests, and work together to strengthen the foundations of global sustainable development,” Vladimir Putin stated.

He also added that ensuring the prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region (APR) is a common goal of Russia and China.

The leaders of Russia and the PRC, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, are holding bilateral Russian-Chinese talks at the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation. Here they will discuss issues of further prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the economic sphere