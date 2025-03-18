Putin Orders Cessation of Strikes on Energy Infrastructure in Ukraine

https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fd968a57-cdf8-4adb-a1cb-2a5f4f5f8fbc/conversions/cbccff2f-938a-4984-a045-ff13753dc6db-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fd968a57-cdf8-4adb-a1cb-2a5f4f5f8fbc/conversions/cbccff2f-938a-4984-a045-ff13753dc6db-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fd968a57-cdf8-4adb-a1cb-2a5f4f5f8fbc/conversions/cbccff2f-938a-4984-a045-ff13753dc6db-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fd968a57-cdf8-4adb-a1cb-2a5f4f5f8fbc/conversions/cbccff2f-938a-4984-a045-ff13753dc6db-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w news.by Russian President Vladimir Putin responded positively to the initiative proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump for both sides in the Ukrainian conflict to refrain from strikes on energy infrastructure for a duration of 30 days