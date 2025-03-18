3.62 BYN
3.12 BYN
3.40 BYN
Putin Orders Cessation of Strikes on Energy Infrastructure in Ukraine
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fd968a57-cdf8-4adb-a1cb-2a5f4f5f8fbc/conversions/cbccff2f-938a-4984-a045-ff13753dc6db-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fd968a57-cdf8-4adb-a1cb-2a5f4f5f8fbc/conversions/cbccff2f-938a-4984-a045-ff13753dc6db-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fd968a57-cdf8-4adb-a1cb-2a5f4f5f8fbc/conversions/cbccff2f-938a-4984-a045-ff13753dc6db-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fd968a57-cdf8-4adb-a1cb-2a5f4f5f8fbc/conversions/cbccff2f-938a-4984-a045-ff13753dc6db-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byRussian President Vladimir Putin responded positively to the initiative proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump for both sides in the Ukrainian conflict to refrain from strikes on energy infrastructure for a duration of 30 days
Putin Orders Cessation of Strikes on Energy Infrastructure in Ukrainenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fd968a57-cdf8-4adb-a1cb-2a5f4f5f8fbc/conversions/cbccff2f-938a-4984-a045-ff13753dc6db-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fd968a57-cdf8-4adb-a1cb-2a5f4f5f8fbc/conversions/cbccff2f-938a-4984-a045-ff13753dc6db-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fd968a57-cdf8-4adb-a1cb-2a5f4f5f8fbc/conversions/cbccff2f-938a-4984-a045-ff13753dc6db-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fd968a57-cdf8-4adb-a1cb-2a5f4f5f8fbc/conversions/cbccff2f-938a-4984-a045-ff13753dc6db-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Russian President Vladimir Putin responded positively to the initiative proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump for both sides in the Ukrainian conflict to refrain from strikes on energy infrastructure for a duration of 30 days, as reported by the Kremlin press service.
"During the conversation, Donald Trump put forward the suggestion of a mutual cessation of strikes on energy infrastructure for 30 days. Vladimir Putin welcomed this initiative and promptly issued the corresponding command to the Russian military," the statement reads.
The phone conversation between the Russian and American leaders took place on Tuesday.