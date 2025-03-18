Watch onlineTV Programm
Putin Orders Cessation of Strikes on Energy Infrastructure in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded positively to the initiative proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump for both sides in the Ukrainian conflict to refrain from strikes on energy infrastructure for a duration of 30 days, as reported by the Kremlin press service.

"During the conversation, Donald Trump put forward the suggestion of a mutual cessation of strikes on energy infrastructure for 30 days. Vladimir Putin welcomed this initiative and promptly issued the corresponding command to the Russian military," the statement reads.

The phone conversation between the Russian and American leaders took place on Tuesday.