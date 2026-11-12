At a meeting with US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed organizing a humanitarian mission from Konstantinovka, following the example of Oleshky, BelTA reports.

The Russian President noted the success of the humanitarian effort in Ukraine, citing the recent mission to Oleshky as an example. He proposed entrusting the work of organizing a new mission in Konstantinovka to the ombudsmen of Russia and Ukraine.

According to Vladimir Putin, Russia controls Konstantinovka and is ready to ensure the security of the humanitarian mission. It will take the Russian side five days to clear mines from the area around the town.

He proposed inviting foreign media, including from the United States, to the humanitarian mission in Konstantinovka, where, according to the Russian President, approximately 400-500 civilians remain.

Furthermore, he announced the upcoming exchange of detainees between Russia and Ukraine. "An exchange of detainees on both sides is underway, and another major step in this direction is underway," Vladimir Putin stated, referring to the positive dynamics on the humanitarian track.

At a meeting with American negotiators, the Russian leader also asked for an assessment of the Ukrainian settlement "from a European perspective" following contacts between US emissaries and EU representatives in Abu Dhabi.

He emphasized that Moscow never closed dialogue with European countries; it was they who interrupted it. Russia would like the Americans to work with Europe so they could decide what they want—peace or war.

Speaking about the Ukrainian conflict, the Russian leader noted that "the issue of territories is understood in different ways, but for the Russian Federation, the people who live there and their right to live according to their traditions are more important."

The Russian President stated that Russia recognizes only one demarcation line with Ukraine: the state border. Maintaining "gray zones" will lead to instability in any agreements, and there will be no lasting peace.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is holding talks with US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow on November 12.

Participating are Russian leader aides Vladimir Medinsky and Yuri Ushakov, as well as Russian presidential special envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

The meeting follows trilateral talks between Russia, the US, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11. After Moscow, US representatives will head to Dublin, where they plan to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.