Russia would like to sign documents with Kyiv with a legitimate representative, and this is not a whim. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this at a meeting with representatives of international news agencies in St. Petersburg, according to TASS.

"Any country in our position, of course, should sign documents of this kind with individuals who are legitimate in terms of the Constitution and Basic Law of the partner country. In this case, Ukraine. This is a question awaiting diligent research," Putin said.

According to him, agreements on behalf of Kyiv could be signed by various people, including the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada or Volodymyr Zelensky himself, depending on the documents. Putin noted that it is possible to find those who will sign documents with Russia on behalf of Ukraine, "if there is a will."