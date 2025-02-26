Putin said that renewed contacts with US Administration inspire certain hopes

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the renewed contacts with the US Administration inspire certain hopes, TASS reports.

"We all see how rapidly the world is changing, the situation in the world. In this regard, I would like to note that the first contacts with the new US administration inspire certain hopes. There is a mutual dedication to work towards restoring interstate relations and gradually resolving the enormous volume of accumulated systemic and strategic problems in the global architecture," Putin told a meeting of the Federal Security Service. He emphasized that "it was precisely these problems that provoked both the Ukrainian and other regional crises at the time."

Putin also drew attention to the fact that not everyone is satisfied with the resumed dialog between Russia and the United States. "We understand that not everyone is happy with the resumption of Russian-American contacts. Some Western elites are still determined to maintain instability in the world. These forces will try to disrupt or compromise the dialogue that has begun", the Russian leader noted. In this connection, he said that it was necessary to use all the possibilities of diplomacy and special services to prevent such attempts.

During his speech, the head of state touched upon the growing number of terrorist attacks in Russia. According to him, more than half of terrorist crimes were planned and organized by the Ukrainian security services.

"The FSB needs to continue the system-wide work across all specialised areas, primarily, to fight international terrorism," Putin emphasized, adding that extremism must be tackled with determination as well.