Putin signs decree approving updated nuclear doctrine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree approving an updated nuclear doctrine, the Fundamentals of State Policy in the Field of Nuclear Deterrence. The corresponding document has been published.
The basic principle of the doctrine is that nuclear weapons are a last resort to protect the country's sovereignty. At the same time, due to the emergence of new military threats and risks, Russia needed to clarify the parameters allowing the use of nuclear weapons.
In particular, the category of states and military alliances subject to nuclear deterrence has been expanded. The list of military threats that require such actions to neutralize has been supplemented. Aggression by any non-nuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear country, will be considered a joint attack on Russia. In addition, a nuclear response from Russia is possible in the event of a critical threat to its sovereignty even by conventional weapons, an attack on Belarus as a member of the Union State, a massive launch of military aircraft, cruise missiles, drones, and other aircraft and their crossing of the Russian border.
The previous version of the Russian nuclear doctrine was approved in June 2020. It replaced a similar document adopted 10 years earlier.
