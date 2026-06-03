The Russian side certainly wants to reach an agreement with Ukraine through peaceful means and is prepared to compromise. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this at a meeting with the heads of international news agencies at the Constantine Palace on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, BelTA reports.

"We are certainly ready and willing to reach an agreement with Ukraine through peace-ful means. And on the basis we discussed at the meeting with President Trump in An-chorage. At that time, Russia was presented with questions so that we could reach cer-tain compromises. And Russia agrees to the compromises we discussed in Anchorage. The Ukrainian side must also agree to these compromises, and the conflict will end quickly," Vladimir Putin said.

Speaking about the situation on the front lines, he noted that Russian troops are ad-vancing along the entire line of contact. The Russian President drew attention to the catastrophic shortage of personnel on the Ukrainian side. "Recently, the strength of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been reduced by 100,000. Monthly losses are around 40,000," he added.

Vladimir Putin also clarified that approximately 20,000 people desert from the Ukrainian Armed Forces every month. "People are being forcibly taken away; there's no motiva-tion. No one wants to fight. The almost official figure: 200,000 criminal cases have been opened for desertion. This is leading to the loss of territory and settlements. Recently, the Russian army has brought approximately 2,440 square kilometers under its control," he said.

According to the Russian President, the Russian army has completely taken control of the Luhansk People's Republic, 85% of the DPR, and 80% of the Zaporizhia Oblast.

He also stated that there had been no combat use of the Oreshnik system, in the true sense of the word, in Ukraine. "After all, we tested similar systems at testing ranges. But we didn't test the Oreshnik. And that wasn't a combat use. We haven't actually had a single combat use, in the true sense of the word, of the Oreshnik on Ukrainian territory. And the last thing, to be honest, I'll reveal a major military and state secret: they simply struck where it was convenient to observe the results," Vladimir Putin noted.