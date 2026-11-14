Putin, Xi Jinping and Trump to Meet on 19 November in Shenzhen

A summit of the leaders of Russia, China and the United States will take place on 19 November in Shenzhen, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

“An agreement has been reached on holding a trilateral meeting on the 19th between President Putin, Chairman Xi and President Trump. This meeting will take place in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC summit,” he said.

The head of the White House has noted that talks in such a format are needed first and foremost to discuss issues of nuclear disarmament, and not for the sake of discussions about the Ukrainian conflict.