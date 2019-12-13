Putin: BRICS stands for truly balanced world order

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting of the leaders of the "five" in the BRICS plus format that BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) stands for a world order that would be truly balanced and take into account the interests of many countries, preserving the diversity of peoples, BELTA reports.

"All of us are in favor of the formation of a new multipolar world order. A world order, which would be truly balanced and take into account the sovereign interests of the widest possible range of states, opening the possibility for the realization of different development models, helping to preserve the diversity of national cultures and traditions," he said.

The Russian head of state noted that the world majority is increasingly tired of the pressure and manipulations of the West and is ready for equal cooperation. It is from such positions that the BRICS countries approach the development of multifaceted relations with all the states and regional integration structures represented at the summit, including the CIS, EAEU, SCO, ASEAN, the Caribbean Community and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf.