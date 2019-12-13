EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Putin will not go to G20 summit in India in September, says Peskov

Spokesman for the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to attend the G20 summit in person, TASS reports.

The spokesman noted that the Russian leader has a busy schedule at the moment. And the main topic now is the SMO. He added that the format of participation in the summit will be specified.

The G20 summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All