Putin discusses interaction in SCO with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince

"They discussed the subject of interaction in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in light of the decision taken at the recent summit in Samarkand to grant Saudi Arabia the status of a dialogue partner. Mohammed bin Salman pointed to the increasing role of the SCO in international affairs and expressed the Kingdom's readiness to actively participate in its activities," the statement said.



