Putin declares March 24 day of national mourning
Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared March 24 a day of nationwide mourning after the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall, BELTA reports citing TASS.
"I declare March 24 a day of nationwide mourning," the head of state said in a televised address to Russians.
