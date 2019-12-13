PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Putin declares March 24 day of national mourning

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared March 24 a day of nationwide mourning after the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall, BELTA reports citing TASS.

"I declare March 24 a day of nationwide mourning," the head of state said in a televised address to Russians.

