Putin signs decree awarding Darya Dugina with Order of Courage posthumously

Journalist and political analyst Darya Dugina died in the evening of August 20. She was behind the wheel of the car which burnt on Mozhayskoye highway in Odintsovsky District, Moscow Region. According to the preliminary version, an explosive device went off in the car. The Investigation Committee opened a criminal case under the article "Murder committed by publicly dangerous means".



"To award the Order of Courage to Darya Alexandrovna Dugina - correspondent of NGO "Tsargrad Media", Moscow (posthumously) for courage and selflessness shown in the performance of professional duty",the decree says.



