Putin calls on Ukraine to cease fire and return to negotiations

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Kiev to immediately cease hostilities and return to the negotiating table, TASS writes.

"We call on the Kiev regime to immediately cease fire, all hostilities, the war it unleashed back in 2014, and return to the negotiating table," he said, speaking at the ceremony of the acceptance of four new territories into Russia.

Putin noted that Russia has repeatedly stated its willingness to negotiate.

