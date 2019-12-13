3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Putin calls on Ukraine to cease fire and return to negotiations
Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Kiev to immediately cease hostilities and return to the negotiating table, TASS writes.
"We call on the Kiev regime to immediately cease fire, all hostilities, the war it unleashed back in 2014, and return to the negotiating table," he said, speaking at the ceremony of the acceptance of four new territories into Russia.
Putin noted that Russia has repeatedly stated its willingness to negotiate.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All